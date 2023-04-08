HH, quickly visit China and beg for help – Dr M’membe

HH, quickly visit China and beg for help – M’membe

By Fanny Kalonda

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says President Hakainde Hichilema has no sensible alternative but to U-turn and quickly visit China and beg for help.

Dr M’membe cited the meeting between the United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui.

“Reading a Facebook posting by United States Ambassador to Zambia Gonzales about his meeting with People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Zambia Du, it’s very clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema will not get from the West what he might have thought they will give him,” said Dr M’membe. “Mr Hichilema has no sensible alternative but to quickly visit China and beg for help. He has to make U-turn. This is what happens to opportunists! This is usually the ending for opportunists! Mr Fixer is in a fix!”

Ambassador Gonzales on Tuesday met with his Chinese counterpart Du to discuss collaboration on areas of mutual interest, such as anti-corruption measures and strengthening the Zambian economy.

In a Facebook Post by the US Embassy, it indicated that the United States shares President Hichilema’s vision of seeing Zambia engage positively with all partners committed to collaborating to benefit the Zambian people.

“The US and China both seek to support a strong and vibrant Zambian economy. A conducive business environment, set on the foundations of transparency in operations and strict compliance with the rule of law, will attract Zambian investment and investors from around the world to create jobs and drive inclusive economic growth to support Zambia’s sustainable economic prosperity,” reads the post.