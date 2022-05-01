HH REAFFIRMS ON NAPSA PARTIAL ACCESS

At the commemorations of Labour Day today, the President reaffirmed the new administration’s commitment and desire to deliver a NAPSA scheme that optimizes value for contributors by allowing for Partial Access to contributions.

This will allow several thousands of workers to actively participate in designing the future they want by investing in it.

This move alone will be a huge lift for our workers and their respective families.

The President has also reiterated the need for us to achieve greater and inclusive legislative representation for women, the youth and the differently able, by systematically and progressively working towards transitioning to a proportional representation.

This is the change we said we would deliver and now actively working towards.