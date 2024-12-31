HH recalls High Commissioner to South Africa Mazuba Monze

HH recalls High Commissioner to SA

Information reaching Daily Revelation indicates that the government has recalled Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mazuba Monze.



And Ministry of Information permanent secretary Thabo Kawana has confirmed Monze’s recall, saying President Hakainde Hichilema warned that some diplomats will be recalled.



President Hichilema then had expressed frustration with reports of misconduct by some diplomats appointed to serve in foreign missions.

Multiple sources have told Daily Revelation that Monze was recalled following the government’s unhappiness with

-Daily Revelation Newspaper

