HH REFERS BACK MINERALS REGULATION BILL TO PARLY

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has referred back to National Assembly the Minerals Regulation Commission Bill of 2024 for reconsideration.

President HICHILEMA says the Bill needs wide consultations from various stakeholders before he can assent to it.

The President said this in a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly and read to Members of Parliament this afternoon.

And, Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI said the bill has now been referred to the Committee of National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters.

Ms MUTTI noted that stakeholders can submit their submissions to the committee on the Minerals Regulation Commission Bill of 2024.

The Bill was due for a Presidential Assent.

ZNBC