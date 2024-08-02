HH, RELEASE JJ – M’MEMBE

Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has called for Petauke MP Emmanuel Banda to be released from police custody following reports of his deteriorating health.

Banda has been charged in the High Court with aggravated robbery and attempted murder for crimes allegedly committed in 2015 involving former Post Newspaper journalist Peter Muchelenga.

But in a post on his verified Facebook page, M’ membe said Banda’s worsening health should be enough to elicit sympathy from President Hakainde Hichilema.

He wondered what kind of Christian country Zambia was if those in power used their power to seek vengeful revenge.

