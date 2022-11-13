HH REMEMBERS FIRST AND SECOND WORLD WAR VETERANS

November 13, 2022

LUSAKA – REPUBLICAN President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for global peace during the First and Second World Wars.

In commemorating Remembrance Day, President Hichilema said the country will forever remember their gallantry and selfless aspiration to serve the country and people.

The Head of State said the country celebrates the heroism of a generation of brave men and women, who sacrificed their lives in defence of the values of freedom, in the First and Second World Wars.

The Republican President said the country recognises the military veterans that have served with distinction and honour in different branches of the country’s Armed Forces, and equally applauds all the men and women in uniform that serve the military with integrity, at home and in foreign territories.

President HHichilema who is also the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces wished the men and women in uniform God’s protection as they continue serving the country.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces who have died in the line of duty.