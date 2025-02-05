HH Renovated Community House with Own Money – Kawana



MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the minimal renovations made to Community House were funded by President Hakainde Hichilema’s personal resources.





Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy on Monday, Kawana dismissed claims that the house could be repossessed by the PF if they returned to power.



“There is no basis for PF to grab Community House if they bounce back through whatever means,” he stated.





Kawana also refuted comparisons between Community House and former South African President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence.





“It is not even comparable. Jacob Zuma was in the presidential residence while using public resources to renovate his private home. The court found that he had no right to do so and ordered him to pay back the state. This President (Hichilema) opted to stay in his own residence and not occupy State House,” he explained.



Source: News Diggers