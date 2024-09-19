HH reported to SADC Chair, Mnangagwa over unfair treatment of opposition



CONCERNED Zambians have reported President Hakainde Hichilema to the Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), who is Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged unfair treatment of opposition leaders in Zambia.



“I am writing to you as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention the alarming situation unfolding in Zambia under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly the unfair treatment of opposition leaders through the use of law enforcement agencies,” the concerned citizen stated in the letter.



“As the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), I urge you to address this issue promptly in the spirit of upholding democracy and human rights within the region,” the letter stated.



– Daily Nation Zambia