HH Represents Himself On China, Kabimba Says As He Apologizes Over US Remarks Against China

SORRY CHINA, I APOLOGISE ON ZAMBIA’S BEHALF – KABIMBA

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has apologised to the government and people of China over a statement from the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee connecting President Hakainde Hichilema to the efforts against China that he is working hard to curb its alleged malign and predatory influence in Zambia.

Kabimba said to Daily Revelation Media that he would formally be sending a letter to the Chinese government through the Chinese Embassy in Lusaka once he returns from a family funeral he is attending, saying he considered the matter urgent and would have delivered the letter this very day if he were in Lusaka.

He said that China has been an all-weather friend of Zambia, saying the fact that the President has not rebutted the statement from the USA Senate Foreign Relations Committee days after it was issued, indicated that he was all in on their statement. Kabimba said he would be sending the letter, in his capacity as a patriotic Zambian, EF leader and former Justice minister and Secretary General of a former ruling party, to the Chinese to indicate that Zambians were appreciative of the long standing relations the country has enjoyed with the world’s second biggest economy.

He said Zambians from all walks of life treasured the cordial relations the two countries have enjoyed and re-state… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sorry-china-i-apologise-on-zambias-behalf-kabimba/