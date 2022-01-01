HH says 2022 will be start of Zambia’s prosperity

AS ZAMBIANS begin a new year, President Hakainde Hichilema has called for hard work and sacrifices, some of which will be hard to stomach but ultimately impact lives positively.



Like ancient Rome was not built in a day, he says collective efforts of all Zambians to rebuild the country will take some time.

“With unity of purpose, sharing a vision and working towards its attainment, we shall rebuild our country into a model of success for many generations to come,” he said in his New



Year message last evening.Mr Hichilema also wants Zambians to start 2022 with hope, gratitude and a positive outlook for the future.



“The future of our country is in our hands and its outcome will depend on our collective efforts,” he said.

The head of State urged citizens to commit themselves to doing more for the country this year to uplift their living standards.

“Let hard work be our way of life. Let it be a source of our pride and future prosperity. We must all resolve to do more for our country. Together, we must create a Zambia we can all be proud of,” he said.