HH sending signal that justice system be used to fix opponents – M’membe

By Fanny Kalonda

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the continued detention of Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo without being charged raises serious questions about the abuse of power by President Hakainde Hichilema.



Tembo was placed in a holding cell at Woodlands Police Station for six days as at yesterday without being charged.

On Monday he was taken to Chilenje Level 1 Hospital as he was unwell, and later brought back to the holding cell.



“The unjustified arrest and long detention of Mr Sean Tembo without being charged and taken to court raises serious questions about abuse of power by Mr Hakainde Hichilema. As I have repeatedly and consistently stated, the exercise of power must be constant practice of self-limitation and modesty.

It is also a well-known fact that throughout history those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny,” said Dr M’membe. “The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith. By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested and detained for unjustified long periods of time, Mr Hichilema is sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of his regime.”