HH SENDS BEST WISHES TO GRADE 12 PUPILS AS THE COUNTRY WITNESSES A RISE IN SCHOOL ENROLMENT

November 8, 2022 – EGYPT

EGYPT – President Hakainde Hichilema has sent a message of goodwill to all Grade 12 pupils who begin writing their 2022 School leavers Certificate Examinations today.

President Hichilema who is currently attending the COP27 UN Climate Summit Segment for Heads of State and Government in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, says he stands with all the Grade 12s writing their final Secondary School examinations.

The President says he remains confident that the pupils will excel in their exams and subsequently future endeavors as they become a part of the human resource necessary in the socio-economic development of the country.

The Head of State is well known for championing quality education for all as a pillar of human capital development.

Free education which was introduced at the break of the New Dawn Government remains one of the flagship carriers of the Hichilema administration resulting into a rise in enrolment levels by more than 50 percent in especially rural schools.

The government has also employed more than 30,000 teachers and embarked on a program to purchase and distribute more than 500,000 school desks as an anchor for the free education policy.

