HH setting the bar high, even the air we breathe is now fresh – Lands Minister Elijah Muchima

MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima says because of UPNND, Zambia is completely different today and “even the air that you’re breathing is completely fresh”. And Muchima says if President Hakainde Hichilema is given 10 years, Zambia will be heaven on earth.

In an interview, Wednesday, Muchima said so many good things were happening in just less than two years of UPND being in office. “We are on top of things, but expectations of the country are so high.

The damage was done in a longer period but now people want us to reconstruct the country within a day. You can even see the big effort by the President to plead for the restructuring of the loan so…… -News Diggers