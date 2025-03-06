HH SHOULD DECLARE HIS ASSETS AND STOP SHIELDING HIM-LAURA MITI



It’s most frustrating when politicians hide behind badly written laws, they themselves can change, to not do what they know, without doubt, is in the public interest.





The question, President Hichilema, is – would it serve Zambia’s interest to know how much you are worth?



Yes, there is no law that obliges you to declare your assets, but then, not even the declaration you lawfully made before entering office is available to us.





Do you know why this is particularly problematic for you? It is that, our understanding is that you are one of the wealthiest individuals in Zambia. My sense is that it is, therefore, easier for you to grow that wealth, by abusing your office, and to claim with straight face – but muziba nili nandalama.





Tizasusha bwa?



You see, there were Presidents before you whose accumulation of wealth, most likely corruptlly, was so easy to identify because they came in with zero, and left with eye-popping assets.





What about you, who came in with a Community House that is better than our State House? How would we know if you stole, if you do not tell us each year how much you are worth?



And then, this thing about there being no law would only be convincing if you made your Ministers etc, for whom there IS a law to annually declare there assets, do so.





But you can’t can you? Not while you are hiding your own worth. Add to that this recent scolding if Law Enforcement Agencies for suggesting some of them are corrupt?





No declaration of assets, LEAs intimidated – Ha Bakuluna!





Sir, let me repeat. Always ask yourself – is this that I am saying good for me and my politician friends or for Zambia?