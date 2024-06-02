HH should order arrest of UPND cadres who insulted ECL- Kalaba

HH should order arrest of UPND cadres who insulted ECL, says Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says insults directed at former President Edgar Lungu were not only personal but an affront to the presidency as an institution and only President Hakainde Hichilema could stem the bud of moral decay.

Mr Kalaba, the Citizens First president said the rise of an insidious culture that had fast become endemic was disturbing.

"The recent insults directed at our former president, an elderly man and father, are not just personal attacks – they are an affront to the presidency as an institution