HH SHOULD PRIORITIZE RESOLVING KCM ISSUES THIS MONTH – PASTOR CHILESHYA

Kitwe… Thursday June 1, 2023

The Copperbelt province is breeding poverty, high unemployment levels and high cost of living because of the continues delay by government resolve Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Mines operational challenges, says Copperbelt based clergyman.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been called upon to prioritize addressing the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines operational challenges in the second quarter of 2023.

Pastor Charles Chileshya from Kitwe Copperbelt province says this is because the government failed to deal with the challenges at KCM and Mopani in the first quarter of 2023 as promised.

Pastor Chileshya says in this quarter, government should expeditiously conclude negotiations with Vedanta Resources so that the mine can begin to operate optimally.

“By dealing with the challenges at the two Mines, this will help in increasing economic activities on the Copperbelt. Apparently even the cost of borrowing money has increased because recently the Bank of Zambia has increased the policy rate and few Zambians can access loans from banks. This is actually impacting our economy negatively more especially small scale businesses, they are collapsing, ” he said.

“Therefore, our appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema is that listen to the cries of the people. Listen, and understand what the people want. People want jobs, business opportunities, contractors and suppliers are expectant because they are all depending on KCM and Mopani for their source of living.”

Pastor Chileshya said the Head of State should not allow the second quarter to pass without making a logical decision that will help the majority citizens on the Copperbelt.