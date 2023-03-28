HH SHOULD SIT-DOWN DCS…most district commissioners don’t ike UPND members – Bbabi

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

MOST district commissioners have abandoned the UPND, complains Sinazongwe youth chairperson George Bbabi.

He urges President Hakainde Hichilema to sit-down the DCs over their disconnect with the party.

He told The Mast that most of the DCs are “not good people.”

“DCs have neglected the UPND members. When we go into their offices as UPND leaders they say, ‘I can’t help you. I wasn’t elected, I was just appointed [by President Hakainde Hichilema] you go to the council chairperson, the mayor, MP (member of parliament) or councillors, they are the elected officials who can help you,” he said. “There is a gap between them and the party. I talk to my friends in other districts and the complaints are the same. Most of the DCs don’t like UPND members. Most of them are not good people.”

Bbabi said under the PF regime, DCs accommodated youths but that the DCs under the UPND were acting differently.

“It is new to us, DC’s under the PF used to accommodate us. But now our own are not accommodating us. This needs to be addressed quickly before it’s too late,” he said.

Bbabi said being a district youth chairperson he has a lot of youths under his care who need assistance as some of the developmental programmes are under the DC’s office.

He urged President Hichilema to sit-down the DCs over their disconnect with the party saying they would not be in office had the UPND not won the 2021 elections.