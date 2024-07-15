HH should take action against those named Jay Jay – Pastor Simuchimba



OUTSPOKEN Kitwe Pastor Duncan Simuchimba has said the failure by President Hakainde Hichilema to take appropriate action against criminal activities implicating his aides and some high-ranking government officials is creating a perception that the head of State could have been aware of what was happening.



Pastor Simuchimba has also cautioned President Hichilema not to take peaceful Zambians for granted because they have the ability to organise big protests but were holding on because they love peace.



“I am not inciting anyone but I am merely stating the fact that once Zambians are stretched beyond limits, they have the ability to mobilise themselves and stage big and serious protests. Big protests such that the so called mingalato will not work. So President Hichilema should listen to people,” Pastor Simuchimba said.