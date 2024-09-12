HH shouldn’t come to Parley with empty speeches – Kapyanga



MPIKA Central member of parliament Mr Francis Kapyanga says as parliament opens this Friday, he is not expecting the president to come with speeches written for him, but should address the real issues which affects the people of Zambia.



In an interview, yesterday, Mr Kapyanga said the people of his constituency had so much expectations for the official opening set for this Friday https://dailynationzambia.com/2024/09/hh-shouldnt-come-to-parley-with-empty-speeches-kapyanga/