HH skirted around important issues like ‘drug carnage’ – Mpombo

FORMER defence minister George Mpombo says President Hakainde Hichilema skirted around important issues during his press conference on Tuesday.

Mpombo says the “continued purge of senior medical personnel by the Ministry of Health must be halted”.

He noted that the continuing to appoint party cadres and sympathisers who have no qualifications into government and “still expect results is tantamount to turning wine into water”.

“From what I have read so far, the President skirted around important issues like the drug carnage in the country which has assumed shambolic proportions to the calamitous drug levels should have merited full attention by the President,” Mpombo told The Mast. “The continued purge of senior medical personnel by the Ministry of Health must be halted.

It’s complete balderdash to remove a senior doctor manning a key institution, take him to the cleaners by taking them to an empty shell, a small hospital. These political ‘hit’ jobs are ruining the ministry and undermining the morale of medical personnel.”

On the economic front, Mpombo said it’s a futile exercise to talk of economic recovery without talking of industrialisation, modernisation of the farming sector, and robust and coherent mining policies.

“If the inflation has been tamed why is it that the erosion of the purchasing power continue to deteriorate? If the kwacha stabilised, why are imported items still very expensive? Why are farming equipment still very expensive?” wondered Mpombo. “Continuing to appoint party cadres and sympathisers who have no qualifications into government and still expect results is tantamount to turning wine into water. Right now all provincial deputy permanent secretaries are former UPND cadres with no previous give experience.”