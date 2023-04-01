HH SPEAKS STRONG RELATIONS WITH USA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia and the United States of America – USA have reaffirmed their commitment to democracy, respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law and accountable leadership among other shared values.

This came after the Republican President hosted Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris, Friday afternoon, at State House.

During the meeting, Hichilema says he expressed gratitude on the initiatives by the US Government that advance the partnership between the two countries.

He notes partnerships in Commercial Development, Investment in Democratic Institutions and good governance and cooperation towards the Health Sector among many other areas.

Hichilema says he has conveyed special thanks to President Joseph Biden and the people of the United States through the Vice President, for their support in the Second Summit for Democracy.

Vice President Harris spent her formative years in Lusaka with her Grandfather P. V. Gopalan who was a senior advisor in the civil service, to our Founding President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9