HH, STOP THE ABUSE OF PRETRIAL DETENTION- Sishuwa Sishuwa

HH, STOP THE ABUSE OF PRETRIAL DETENTION

By Sishuwa Sishuwa

President Hichilema, why is your government still keeping Brebner Changala, Maureen Mabonga, Edith Nawakwi, Dan Pule, and Munir Zulu in detention days after their arrest? All the five suspects have now been charged, the offences they face are bailable, and the sureties have been provided. Yet they remain in police custody. Why?

By continuing to detain the suspects, your administration is in effect punishing them for offences they have not yet been convicted of. This violates the constitutional presumption of innocence, and both domestic and international human rights norms.

Please STOP this abuse of power and RELEASE Changala, Mabonga, Nawakwi, Pule, and Zulu NOW! Having charged the suspects, let them go and have their day in court.

I do hope that human rights bodies such as Human Rights Commission, United Nations Human Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch will take interest in this unlawful, unreasonable, and unnecessary pretrial detention. Espionage is a bailable offence. Only murder, treason, and aggravated robbery are non-bailable offences in Zambia. Now join me in calling on the government to take the suspects to court, as opposed to the hide-and-seek games the police is playing for purposes of ensuring that the detainees spend the weekend in detention.