Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

HH’ Suspension of 3 ConCourt Judges stopped, proceedings at the JCC also stopped



….”The grant of leave shall operate as a stay of pending proceedings before the Judicial Complaints Commission scheduled for hearing on 30th September 2024″…



Lusaka-28th September 2024



A 3-person committee of High Court Judges has granted a stay of execution against the decision of President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend constitutional court judges; Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mugeni Siwale-Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda.



Judges; Charles Zulu, Chilombo Bridget Maka, and T. S. Musonda granted the injunction against the purported suspension.



“The grant of leave shall operate as a stay of pending proceedings before the Judicial Complaints Commission scheduled for hearing on 30th September 2024”.