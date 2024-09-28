Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
HH’ Suspension of 3 ConCourt Judges stopped, proceedings at the JCC also stopped
….”The grant of leave shall operate as a stay of pending proceedings before the Judicial Complaints Commission scheduled for hearing on 30th September 2024″…
Lusaka-28th September 2024
A 3-person committee of High Court Judges has granted a stay of execution against the decision of President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend constitutional court judges; Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mugeni Siwale-Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda.
Judges; Charles Zulu, Chilombo Bridget Maka, and T. S. Musonda granted the injunction against the purported suspension.
“The grant of leave shall operate as a stay of pending proceedings before the Judicial Complaints Commission scheduled for hearing on 30th September 2024”.
So now by this action taken by the high Court judges do you accept the fact that the Judiciary is now free from manipulation as the case was under the corrupt pf regime? Hope you will not flip flop when the same judiciary takes some action that does not favour you going forward?
Those judges are gone because the appointing authority has the power to fire and hire as the case is with other office bearers.
Mwambas sensational reporting ! He is suggesting that the matters before the JCC and Suspension are stopped thereby inferring that the judges are reverted to the previous status quo. The truth however is that the suspension and JCC matters are held in abeyance pending judicial review. This means the judges must seek to squash the JCC charges and thereupon their suspension before they can resume their duties as Concourt judges. This is not strange enen the former DPP had done the same . It’s the end result which should excite Mwamba should judicial review be in their favour. For now it’s early days and no need to be excited.