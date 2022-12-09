HH SWEARS IN EMOLUMENT CHAIRMAN AND A DOCUMENTALIST

Today at State House, we swore – in the Chairman of the Emolument Commission and the Documentalist at Cabinet Office, Mr. George Kawatu and Mr. Levy Phiri respectively.

We congratulated both officers and urged the new Emoluments Chairman to enhance the capacity of State Organs and Institutions to attract, retain and motivate the best talent for improved service delivery for the people of Zambia. We further implored him to unlock the rigidities around the remuneration systems, that is characterised by inconsistencies, variations, distortions and disparities, that do not reflect the level of responsibilities, productivity or performance.

We reminded the new Documentalist at Cabinet Office that his role will demand a high level of discipline and adherence to the principles of confidentiality and encouraged the two officers to work as a team in order to deliver the highest standards of service to the people of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.