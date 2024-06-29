HH SWEARS-IN JCC COMMISSIONERS AND A BOARD MEMBER OF THE ACC

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has urged the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) to ensure that Justice prevails for any case that involves any ordinary citizen.

President HICHILEMA says the country needs the integrity of the judiciary for justice to prevail in every situation.

The Head of State notes that citizens should NOT hesitate to seek the intervention of the court when they feel aggrieved.

President HICHILEMA says the bill of rights provides for the right to seek recourse of the courts if one is aggrieved in one way or the other.

He said this when he swore in KEPHAS KATONGO and EVA JHALA as Commissioners of the Judicial Complaints Commission and JACK KALALA as a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board.

ZNBCNews