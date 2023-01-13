HH TALKS TOO MUCH AND ACTS LESS – KALABA

… says Zambians will show him the exit door in 2026.

Lusaka, Friday, 13 2023 [Smart Eagles]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says Republican President Hakainde Hichilema should tone down and focus on sorting out key issues affecting the country.

Addressing the media today, Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema talks too much and acts less.

He said the current load shedding has highlighted serious weaknesses in the new dawn administration leadership that are too evident to ignore.

” This is even more apparent because the Republican President spent more of his years in opposition, and the early part of his presidency, claiming that alot of the challenges the country was facing were because of lack of leadership. The recent admission by the Zesco board chairman that they misled the President has further shown the extent of the problem,” he said.

” Never in my living years have I seen an individual admit that they misled the Head of State and remain in the post. Despite his taking on the blame, we know that the chairman is far removed from the day to day operations of Zesco, which begs the question, was he too misled,” asked Mr. Kalaba.

The Citizen First President adds that the current load shedding was known by engineers early in 2022.

” Hydrology and demand forecasts are things that have been done by Zesco for years. It would seem that individuals in the current government were so desperate to claim that load shedding had ended that they ignored all the warning signs. The current water levels of the dam shows serious recklessness on the part of those who manage the electrical system, ” Mr. Kalaba said.