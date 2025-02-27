HH TELLS ACC BOARD ON INVESTIGATE BEFORE ARRESTING



Fellow Citizens,



This morning, we swore in newly appointed officials to various government positions and the reconstituted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board.





We urged them to work tirelessly to deliver development to the Zambian people.



We reminded them that national unity is the foundation of our development, and our collective goal is to grow the economy, create jobs, and boost business opportunities for all our people.





To the ACC Board, we emphasized the importance of thorough investigations before arrests, challenging them to restore public confidence in the Commission.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia