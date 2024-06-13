HH TELLS FIFA TO FOSTER DIALOGUE IN RESOLVING WRANGLES

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has urged the world football governing body-FIFA- to continuously foster dialogue in resolving wrangles among its member Associations.

President HICHILEMA says FIFA should always ensure that issues are resolved amicably without threats of sanctions being issued whenever disputes arise within some member Associations.

The President said this when FIFA President GIANNI INFANTINO paid a courtesy call on him at the State house this morning.

President HICHILEMA said football is a unifying factor hence issues around the management of the sport must be resolved to foster peace and development of the game.

President HICHILEMA has further urged FIFA and member Associations to develop key training models that will equip footballers with business and investment plans from a tender age.

He said this is to ensure they contribute to economic development and wealth creation.

He has also called on the FIFA President to become Zambia’s Marketing Ambassador through football and other investments.

And INFANTINO has commended Zambia for its football development and the rich history of the sport.

INFANTINO said his office will see to it that investments in African football are made so that the continent can benefit.

And Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU said the visit of the FIFA President has brought a huge investment as 10 million United States dollars will be spent on the Construction of the Technical Center in Chongwe District .

The Technical Centre will be constructed under a Memorandum of Understanding that has been signed between FIFA and the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ.