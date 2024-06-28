HH THANKS NYUSI FOR THE ELECTRICITY EXPORTS INTO ZAMBIA

June 27th, 2024

LUSAKA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has expressed gratitude at the acceptance by Mozambique to export electricity to cushion Zambia’s power crisis.

President Hichilema told Mozambique FILIPE NYUSI that the gesture has drastically helped in easing the pressure on the country which has been grappling with electricity deficits.

The President was speaking today at State House during the open session of bilateral talks with the visiting President of Mozambique, FILIPE NYUSI and his delegation.

President HICHILEMA also took time to wish Mozambique well during the forthcoming General elections scheduled for October, 2024.

He says it is his wish to see Mozambique hold successful and peaceful general elections as this is important for continued peace and stability in that country and the entire SADC region.

The President thanked his counterpart President NYUSI for undertaking a reciprocal State visit following his visit to Mozambique in April last year.

And President of Mozambique FILIPE NYUSI commended the cordial political and diplomatic bilateral relationship between Zambia and Mozambique but called for enhanced economic diplomacy.

President NYUSI adds that his country remains committed to maintain and strengthen the existing bilateral relationship with Zambia.

Mr. Nyusi who arrived in the country this morning will other activities address the National Assembly, tour some manufacturing companies in Lusaka before guest officiating at the 2024 Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola on Saturday.

TF