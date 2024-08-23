HH TO BUY BUSES FOR PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has promised to buy buses for students in all Public Universities.



Mr HICHILEMA says Mukuba University students will be the first ones to receive their bus in the next few days.



The President made the announcement during the commissioning of Chimwemwe Level one Hospital in Kitwe this afternoon.



This followed a request from the students union at the university who also attended the event.



Earlier Mukuba University Students Union President TAONGA MAIPAMBE thanked President HICHILEMA for his commitment to the welfare of young people in the country.