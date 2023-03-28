HH TO CO-HOST DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

State House says Zambia’s co-hosting of the Second Summit for democracy is a great honour and an opportunity for the country to promote transparency, better governance and counter corruption.

State House Chief Communications Specialist, CLAYSON HAMASAKA, says ZAMBIA’s selection to host the African region comes against the backdrop of the country’s strong commitment to the principles of democratic governance, respect for the rule of law and human rights.

Mr. HAMASAKA says Zambia has had a record of democratic and free elections with peaceful transition of power.

He says in Zambia, a national conversation has begun about the democracy which includes legal reforms that will enhance the country’s democratic credentials.

Mr HAMASAKA says Zambia is a testament that democracy works and fuels the hope needed to transform lives for generations to come.

He says Government looks forward to a successful summit and accelerating concrete action toward democratic renewal.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will join the United States of America, Costa-Rica, the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea in co-hosing the second summit for democracy.

The summit will run from March 29th to 30th, 2023.

The objective of the Second Summit for Democracy is to underscore the global desire for transparent, accountability, respect for human rights and good governance.

The Summit will be held under the Theme “Free , Fair, and Transparent elections in Africa”.