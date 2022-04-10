HH TO CONSTRUCT A HEALTH POST ALONG MONGU- LIMULUNGA ROAD USING HIS PRIVATE RESOURCES

AS HE WRITE’S…

Fellow citizens.

This afternoon we took time to visit the area on Mongu-Limulunga Road, in Western province, which earned us the trumped up treason charges in 2017 that subsequently resulted into our imprisonment for 127 days.

The area brings us fresh memories and a profound determination to forgive, receive healing and move on as a family and most importantly as a nation. Following the visit, we received a generous gift from the area Headman, Headman Kapuyi of around 3 hectares of land.

This gift of land will see the construction of a health post for the community and resources to build the facility will come from myself and the First Lady in our private capacity as citizens.

We wish to sincerely thank Headman Kapuyi and his people for this wonderful gesture to our family.

We are resolved to take love where there is hate, peace where there is disunity, development where there is none, inclusion and not exclusion, jobs and not joblessness, business opportunities for all and not for the select few as was the case in the past.

May love lead in our country and may we not go back to days of fictitious treason cases. This is what the people of Zambia voted against.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.