HH to sponsor Samukonga to the USA for training



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has pledged to sponsor 2024 Olympics Bronze Medalist MUZALA SAMUKONGA to the United States of America to advance his athletics career.



The Head of State says technical experts in the USA have been engaged to help train the 400 meters runner.



Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU has disclosed this on behalf of the President at a Press briefing held in Lusaka today saying the sponsorship will come from President HICHILEMA’s personal resources .



NKANDU said President HICHILEMA’s gesture is being done to ensure that SAMUKONGA has the right training and foundation that will help him excel on the athletics global stage.



And, NKANDU said the President will meet all Athletes that represented the country at the just ended 2024 Paris Olympic games once they are back in the country to show appreciation for their good Sportsmanship.



The Minister who also highlighted the various developments that the UPND Government has scored in Youth , Sport and Arts since coming into power in 2021 said the current administration is determined to promote equity in sports.



CREDIT:ZNBC