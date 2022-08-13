HH TOASTS A YEAR AFTER WINNING ELECTION

…Says No State Penny To Be Used To Fund UPND

Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has marked a year today after winning a general election.

President Hichilema who arrived in Northern province today also reaffirmed his position that no state or public resources will be used to finance his party activities.

After attending a UPND fundraising luncheon in Kasama ahead of the Bemba traditional ceremony said:

Earlier today we arrived in Kasama, Northern Province on our way to the ceremony of Kusefya Pan’gwena of the Bemba people, which takes place tomorrow in Mungwi.

We were honoured to have been received by hundreds of our citizens who thronged Kasama Airport to show solidarity to us on the first Anniversary of our coming into power last year on the 12th August 2021.

We were later in the afternoon delighted to have taken part in the UPND fundraising luncheon in Kasama. Our policy right from the time we were in opposition was that once elected into government by the people of Zambia, we would never ever utilise public or state resources to run our party affairs.

We have lived up to that principle and reiterated our rule, government rules, that not a single penny from the public treasury will be used to promote the UPND political activities, because this money belongs to the people of Zambia.

We therefore directed the UPND to ensure that they find ways and means to raise resources to optimise their political operations through any form of fundraising.

We thanked the people of Northern Province and particularly Kasama for choosing us through the ‘smart vote’, whose results have started manifesting through law and order and a peaceful environment currently existing in our Nation, including the provision of free education to our children, which we have provided in a few months we have been in office.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia