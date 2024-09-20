HH trip to China has paid off- Mark Simuuwe

By Mark Simuuwe



HH trip to China has paid off :



1. 100 megawatts solar -Kariba North Bank

2. 100 megawatts – Lower Kafue Gorge



3. Solar panels on Household rooftops

4. Rehabilitating TAZARA railways signed

5. More investment in mining – $500 million into Luanshya shaft 28 mine .

6. Revamping of Mulungushi Textiles



7. VISA conditions relaxed , more Chinese tourists – thereby increasing number of tourists benefiting the hospitality industry, creating jobs , bringing forex .

8. Market access for beef , fruits from Zambia



9. Direct flight from Beijing to Zambia underway

10.Debt restructuring deal successful

11. Connecting Luapula River with Kafue River – very big project for

Zambia – will indirectly restock Luapula River with fish , help boost water levels for hydropower stations along Kafue.



12. Building second run-way at KKIA to attract more international flights so far we have more than 14 airlines landing after President HH signed MoUs with other presidents.



13. Building airports in all provinces

14. Expanding industrial yards in Copperbelt and Chibombo

15. Manufacturing solar panels in Zambia and Lithium batteries in Chibombo



16. Manufacturing clothes in Zambia

17. Smart agricultural technology in Zambia

18. Setting up manufacturing industrial yards in Zambia .



Etc .



Note : this is how a successful presidential trip is supposed to bring to the nation not going to dance and playing in water with a chartered plane .✈️