HH UNDERSTAND ZAMBIA’S INVESTMENT NEEDS – JITO

Special Assistant to the President for Finance and Investment JITO KAYUMBA says the continued investments coming into Zambia are attributed to President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s understanding of investor needs.

Mr. KAYUMBA says the investments in the mining sector from the USA, Saudi Arabia, and other countries are fruits of operating in a corruption-free environment.

He was speaking when he and Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States, CHIBAMBA KANYAMA appeared on the Center for Strategic International Studies US Zambia Mineral Cooperation discussion.

Meanwhile, Dr. KANYAMA said policy realignments should be expected every fiscal year to enhance the attractiveness of Zambia to investors.

ZNBC