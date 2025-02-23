HH UNDERTAKES STATE VISIT TO EGYPT



By Darius Choonya, Cairo, Egypt



President Hakainde Hichilema is set to undertake a two-day state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from February 23rd to 25th, 2025.



Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbo, who has already arrived in Egypt, has confirmed the visit, stating that the President is expected to hold bilateral talks with His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on key issues of mutual interest.





He has added that the meeting will culminate in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in key sectors.



President Hichilema will also attend a Business Forum organized by the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and the General Authority for Free Zones and Investment (GAFFI) of Egypt.





The forum aims to enhance trade and investment opportunities and promote business partnerships between the two countries.