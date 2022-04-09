By Patson Chilemba

Information reaching Daily Revelation indicates that there is a looming Cabinet reshuffle as the President has expressed displeasure in the performance of some ministers during the eight months the UPND has been in power.

And well placed sources have said the appointment of Ambassadors and diplomats to take up various postings has been delayed as the government has been trying to beef up resources which were heavily spent on recalling the former diplomats, and that UPND national chairman Stephen Katuka is earmarked to be Zambia’s next High Commissioner to Namibia.

But Special Assistant to the President