HH – USA SECURITY DEAL THREATENS ZAMBIA’S INDEPENDENCE – M’MEMBE

The opposition Socialist Party (SP) president Dr Fred M’membe says Zambia’s independence is being threatened by President Hakainde Hichilema’s security deal with the United States.

Dr M’membe adds that independence has also been threatened by the business deals that the Heads of State makes with international corporations.

The opposition leader has however stressed the need for Zambians to stand up and defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity from President Hichilema’s sell out, puppet deals.

Dr. M’membe said this in a statement he issued in commemoration of Zambia’s 58th Independence Day.

The opposition leader has further called on Zambians to live their lives with dignity.

Dr. M’membe says Independence Day marks the historic occasion when the country broke the shackles of colonialism and gained independence from the British Empire in the year 1964.

He stresses the need for Zambians to celebrate the day by focusing on honoring the freedom fighters.

Dr.M’membe has called on citizens to cherish the ones who made independence possible noting that Freedom is hard to get.