HH USING MUNA, VALENTINE TO SUE ME… But I’m ready for him – NAWAKWI

HH USING MUNA, VALENTINE TO SUE ME – NAWAKWI … But I’m ready for him

Opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has expressed excitement that President Hakainde Hichilema’s business associates, Muna Hantuba and Valentine Chitalu, will provide her the opportunity to put the President on trial.

Hantuba and Chitalu have demanded K7 million from Nawakwi and asked her to retract her recent remarks to the media in which she said the duo was involved in state capture and questioned their involvement in the acquisition of Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines by foreign investors.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, Nawakwi said she had not seen the demand letter from Hantuba and Chitalu but was happy they were taking that course, adding that she does not speak on matters without…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-using-muna-valentine-to-sue-me-nawakwi-but-im-ready-for-him/