HH VISITS INNOVATIVE JAPANESE COMPANIES TO BOOST ZAMBIA’S HEALTHCARE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT



He writes….



Fellow Citizens,



This morning, we visited two innovative companies in Kyoto, Japan: Horiba Technologies Group and Sustaina Kyoto South Clean Centre. Horiba is a global leader in analytical instruments, offering cutting-edge solutions for environmental sustainability and health diagnostics. We hope to partner with Horiba to improve healthcare services in Zambia.





We also explored Sustaina’s waste management technology, which converts waste into energy. We have directed the Ministry of Local Government to replicate this concept with local authorities, promoting sustainable waste management and energy generation.





Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.