HH WAS A SUSPECT IN OUR ABDUCTION – PHELUNA HATEMBO

The Lusaka magistrate court has heard how Pheluna Hatembo’s brothers suspected that it was President Hakainde Hichilema who had abducted their siblings because they were fighting with him over the 1924 farmland in Kalomo district of Southern Province.

When the matter came up yesterday for continued cross examination before magistrate Amy Masoja, one of the defense lawyers, Mr. Tresford Chali presented before court a video of Ms. Hatembo’s brothers demanding the release of their missing siblings namely Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

Mr. Chali asked if her brothers were right by suspecting that it was Mr. Hichilema who had abducted their siblings. In response, Ms Hatembo said the reason they suspected so was they never knew what was happening to her and her brother.

