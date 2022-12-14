HH WEIGHS IN ON 27 DUMPED BODIES

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has expressed sadness at the death of 27 foreign nationals that were dumped in Lusaka’s Meanwood Khosi Area.

President HICHILEMA says such incidents are being driven by factors to which civil society can help to find solutions.

The President was speaking at the inaugural Civil Society Forum held on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders’ summit held at the United States Institute of Peace and organised by USAID.

Speaking earlier, USAID Administrator General, SAMANTHA POWELL, described the role CSOs as important to the overall development of any country.

Ms. POWELL said USAID, which has been working with CSOs, has found them to be useful in strengthening of democracy.