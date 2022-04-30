HH WILL BE MADE TO PAY FOR THE UPGRADE OF HIS RESIDENCE – PF

The opposition PF has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema will be made to pay for all upgrades being done at his residence.

President Hichilema has not shifted to Nkwazi House, the official state residence for the Head of State situated in State House.

His residence he calls Community House is however undergoing upgrade to be suitable in all ways for the inhabitance of a Head of State.

Just like former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma the PF says Hichilema will be held accountable and made to pay once he leaves office.

Though President Hichilema according to Insiders he meets all the costs for the upgrade of his private residence, Community House but PF has likened or described the situation as the Nkandhla Scandal.

Nkandhla is the private residence of former president Jacob Zuma.

The PF wrote on their Facebook page:

“He will pay for any security, power, road and other infrastructure upgrades being done to his house and nearby.”

“In South Africa, the Courts of law directed the Treasury to recover on behalf of the state, ZAR 7.8 million that President Jacob Zuma owed through upgrades done to his house.”

President Hichilema who has been in private sector through out until he ascended to the presidency is one of the richest people in Zambia.

He is currently reported not getting his salary and yesterday he announced it will go towards help the vulnerable people.