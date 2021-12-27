HH WILL COMFORTABLY WIN 2026 – Aka

It is rather funny how the PF party and it’s small sponsored opposition parties are trying to paint President Hakainde Hichilema as a bad person. First of all, let us remind Zambians which party and leadership put this country into the economic mess we are now in.

Zambia is in problems simply because Lungu and PF government provided bad governance for so many years.

Zambia’s economic debt is more than $12. 7 billion dollars, our country was crippled economically even before President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND took over governance.

It will take time for our economy to grow and yield positive results after what Lungu and PF have put this country in. Let us not forget in order for an economy to recover certain hard decisions must be taken.

Majority of Zambians are patient and President Hakainde Hichilema and New Dawn Government will deliver on its promises. Come 2026 Mr Hichilema will comfortably win a second term in office.

The PF told you in 90 days they will deliver but they failed miserably. Patience is key people Zambia but am relieved to know that PF will never bounce back to power.

UPND Media Nationwide Network

Hakainde Hichilema

Hon Batuke Imenda