HH WILL FEEL MY WEIGHT FOR DUMPING ME AFTER USING ME – KBF

He writes……….

~When a President gets into Office and begins to think that a Country must make profit, let him get back to business .



~The Upnd has no clear job philosophy for Zambia 🇿🇲 every things in upnd revolves around one man

~Upnd has created poverty for Zambia’s



~Upnd has no plan for the marketeers no plan for the Youths .

~”Under Hichilema the Civil Service has been changed to suit one region, unacceptable” KBF