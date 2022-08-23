HH WILL FEEL MY WEIGHT FOR DUMPING ME AFTER USING ME – KBF
He writes……….
~When a President gets into Office and begins to think that a Country must make profit, let him get back to business .
~The Upnd has no clear job philosophy for Zambia 🇿🇲 every things in upnd revolves around one man
~Upnd has created poverty for Zambia’s
~Upnd has no plan for the marketeers no plan for the Youths .
~”Under Hichilema the Civil Service has been changed to suit one region, unacceptable” KBF
- Opposition Zambia Must Prosper, President Kelvin Bwalya Fube has said.
Leave politics if you have come to revenge for not being given a job. It’s all self centeredness and wanting to reap where you didn’t show . Imagine party members who were with bally for more than 15yrs in opposition and compare to you who joined the alliance two months before elections being left out, that can’t happen. He can’t give you a job cz you are not to be trusted . You are like a snake in the grass, cunning and dangerous. Ecl saw it that’s why he never brought you close .
Sow
From the time KFB woke up the judges in the night on a weekend, I have never trusted this man. I’m actually relieved that he has left the alliance, the man can not be trusted.
KBF, first you claimed that HH can not be president, then Lukewarmly you followed Mutati to join the alliance, even then those that read body language could clearly see that you were not really happy t be in the alliance, it was only when the results were announced that you now wanted to show ownership and team work, but you had already sold out by then, and your campaign of saying you have written all you would do in a book does not sale, life is not static it is dynamic, so to say you were dumped is wrong, you dumped yourself and you have never apologized for imposing ECL on us.
I do not think KBF has a following to write home about.
President HH is very sharp!
We congratulate him and team for leaving out opportunists who only think of their bellies like KBF!
You have done well to give Mumembe and Nakachinda some competition. They thought they were the only ones who could talk … Kikikiki
Ati HH will feel my weight, when did KBF weigh anything politically? You are a light weight Sir able to be carried in a shoprite plastic bag by a 10 year old. Any way good luck as you join the Mmembe, Kalaba etal.