HH WILL SORT OUT UBUNGA – NALUMANGO

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has assured Zambians that President Hakainde Hichilema will resolve the price of mealie meal.

Nalumango said the President has managed to resolve other challenges such as the IMF deal, CDF, teachers, nurses, cadres, among others.

“Thank God you voted for a calculator boy. He is not sleeping because he knows fisanga abaume alasova ilyashi lya KABUNGA! If IMF, CDF, Teachers, Nurses, Cadres the list is endless he managed to fulfill, what is mealie meal to fail him?,” she said.

Nalumango said this in her message to the people of Kabwata in Lusaka.

She urged the people of Kabwata to ignore negative temptations from some politicians about their President.

“Two years ago if Zambians never changed government, today with the current global challenges, the debate wasn’t going to be about mealie meal prices but lack of the commodity in the country,” she said.

Zambians have shared mixed feelings on the rising cost of mealie meal in Zambia.