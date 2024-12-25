HH WISHES THE NATION A MERRY CHRISTMAS



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to mark the Christmas period with love, care, and responsibility.





President Hichilema says the Christmas period is a time when people must care for one another and share pleasantries.



In his Christmas message to the nation broadcast on ZNBC Television and Radio this evening, President Hichilema said unity, reconciliation, and responsibility must be incorporated in all Christmas festivities.





President Hichilema has urged citizens to respect life and property and shun behavior that infringes on other people’s rights.





The Head of State has urged Zambians to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas as they commemorate the birth of Jesus tomorrow.



