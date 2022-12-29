HH WON’T WIN IN 2026 IF HE HARRASSES ECL – UPND’S TOPSON KUNDA

He writes:

It’s Good for president Hakainde Hichilema to recognize former president Edgar Lungu.

It does not matter what ECL did in Office. Just because ECL is the only surviving former president many Zambians want him to be safe and ok and that can only be guaranteed by my president Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

I wish ECL listened to me when I begged him day and night to reconcile with president HH his brother before 2021 general election.

President HH’s next successful Elections in 2026 will depend on how he is going to look after his brother.

If he looks well after this man then no struggle to win 2026. Imilandu yena ba Lungu kuti bakwata but we forgive him because he is the only surviving former president. But if we fight him people will sympathize with him. Fimo ndandilako Lesa elo fimo ndailandila. Uwamatwi Omfwe.

If you are a praise singer reading this please don’t insult me because I will block you within seconds.