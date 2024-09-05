HH, Xi pens MOU to rehabilitate TAZARA



The TAZARA rehabilitation signing ceremony comes after President HH and President Xi conferred and made a communique to consider , among other issues , rehabilitation of Tazara Railways to ease on the movement of good to improve trade and investment.



Secondly, that there should be a direct flight ✈️ between China and Zambia .



Thirdly , that VISA conditions for China and Zambia be relaxed to allow for improved inflow of tourists into Zambia which will help grow the tourism and hospitality industry in both countries.



Fourthly, that More investment be expected from China by partnership between Zambian miners and Chinese .



Then, that China accepts and supports Zambia to restructure the debt accrued by the ECL administration .



Finally , that China 🇨🇳 helps in restoring Mulungushi Textiles and invest in Smart energy in Zambia to avoid over dependence on water power generation, among other important issues .



By Mark Simuuwe